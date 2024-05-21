Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released descriptions of the two suspects

A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.

The man was set upon by two others at around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20 in Pennywell Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers. He was also carrying a blue backpack. The second suspect was wearing a black cap, a black long sleeved top, black shorts and black trainers with a white sole.

A 62-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact officers. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”