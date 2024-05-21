Man taken to hospital after serious assault in Edinburgh's Pennywell Gardens
A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.
The man was set upon by two others at around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20 in Pennywell Gardens.
The first suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers. He was also carrying a blue backpack. The second suspect was wearing a black cap, a black long sleeved top, black shorts and black trainers with a white sole.
Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact officers. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3965 of May 20.