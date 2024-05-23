Edinburgh crime: Brian Taylor jailed for 9 years for series of domestic abuse offences over 15 year period

By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The 54-year-old ‘showed no remorse for his violent and abusive behaviour’

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of a series of domestic abuse offences in the Edinburgh area.

Brian Taylor, 54, was found to have committed violent crimes over a 15-year period. Police said Taylor ‘showed no remorse for his violent and abusive behaviour.’ He was previously found guilty of eight charges following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and returned for sentencing today (Thursday, May 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brian Taylor was sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Thursday, May 23) Brian Taylor was sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Thursday, May 23)
Brian Taylor was sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Thursday, May 23)

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper of the Edinburgh Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Taylor is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive behaviour.

"It is incredibly difficult for someone to confront their abuser and I would like to commend the women for their bravery in coming forward during the investigation. Their information was crucial in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.

"If anyone is experiencing, or has experienced domestic abuse, please do not hesitate to contact us directly or through one of our partner agencies.”

Related topics:EdinburghHigh Court