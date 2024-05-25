Edinburgh for sale: Five bedroom house in Portobello's East Brighton Crescent up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A look inside a beautiful five bedroom home up for sale in Edinburgh

A stunning five-bedroom home in Portobello which is just minutes from the beach has gone up for sale.

The property, in East Brighton Crescent, comes complete with a large kitchen, dining room, living room and a family bathroom. It also has a large garden and is just a short walk from Portobello beach front.

For more information or to view the property, visit the ESPC website.

The five bedroom home in Portobello's East Brighton Crescent is up for sale.

1. Exterior

The large kitchen and dining area has patio doors which lead out to a walled garden.

2. Kitchen

The bright and spacious living room is centred around a fireplace and has period features.

3. Living room

There is also a large dining room which is big enough to accommodate a table seating 10.

4. Dining room

