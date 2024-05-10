12 photos show Edinburgh locals enjoying the glorious sunshine at Portobello Beach on hottest day of the year

Gary Flockhart
Published 10th May 2024, 17:18 BST
Edinburgh locals hit the beach with picnic rugs and barbecues on Friday

As Edinburgh basked in glorious sunshine on the hottest day of the year on Friday, people flocked to Portobello Beach.

With temperatures hitting 22-23C, people of all ages could be seen sunbathing, enjoying the bars and cafes, and strolling along the promenade. There were even a few hardy souls swimming in the sea.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 images of locals and visitors enjoying the lovely weather at Edinburgh’s beautiful seaside.

1. Edinburgh locals hit the beach

Edinburgh locals flocked to Portobello Beach on Friday to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far.

2. Life's a beach

The cafes and bars on the promanade at Portobello Beach were packed.

3. Standing room only

The beach was busy on Friday as people enjoyed the scorching weather.

4. On the sand

