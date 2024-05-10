12 photos show Edinburgh locals enjoying the glorious sunshine at Portobello Beach on hottest day of the year

As Edinburgh basked in glorious sunshine on the hottest day of the year on Friday, people flocked to Portobello Beach.
With temperatures hitting 22-23C, people of all ages could be seen sunbathing, enjoying the bars and cafes, and strolling along the promenade. There were even a few hardy souls swimming in the sea.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 images of locals and visitors enjoying the lovely weather at Edinburgh’s beautiful seaside.
