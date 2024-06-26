Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh bakery that sees people queue outside the shop each morning is introducing ‘necessary steps’ to ensure customers are not disappointed.

Lannan Bakery in Stockbridge has seen die hard pastry fans form a line outside the Hamilton Place business most mornings since it opened last July - with some having queued for up to two hours to get their hands on delicious baked goods.

Now, Lannan Bakery owner Darcie Maher is introducing new measures from Thursday, June 27 which she hopes will keep ‘both my wonderful staff and customers happy’.

Writing on social media, the self-taught baker said: “Summer is here and Lannan is busier than ever - Viennoiserie is selling out by 10am and the queue is starting earlier each day. So starting from Thursday, in line with feedback from our customers, we’re putting a limit of two of each pastry per customer.”

Darcie added: “This is something I’ve tried to avoid since we opened, but it’s now a necessary step to ensure as many of you as possible are able to try our pastries.”

Darcie Maher, owner of Edinburgh's Lannan Bakery said the new rules will help keep 'both my wonderful staff and customers happy’ | Lannan Bakery

The owner has also asked customers to ‘try to stick to six people in the shop at a time’ due to the size of the small shop, adding ‘the fuller the shop, the less you can see what’s on the counter and valuable things are getting broken by backpacks etc.’

To avoid disappointment the successful Edinburgh business owner advised customers to arrive between 7.30am and 9am to buy Viennoiserie (French-based pastries including croissants and pain au chocolat). She said: “Cakes and custard slice come out around 9/9.30am, sandwiches and Pala Romana come out around 11/11.30am.”

Lannan Bakery, which was recently named as one of the winners of the Pastry Opening of the Year Award at La Liste’s 2024 World Pastry Awards has over 60,000 followers on Instagram - with many sharing pictures of their prized pastries. But the bakery owner has asked customers to avoid taking photographs of the kitchen and shop area.

She said: “We’re so happy that you enjoy the bakery as much as we do, and we love seeing all your photographs but please don’t photograph us while we’re working, it’s a distraction and it makes us uncomfortable!