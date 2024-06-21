Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Lannan Bakery caused quite a stir when it opened in July last year - with some waiting for up to two hours for a pastry - but does it meet the hype?

Nearly one year on, the small Stockbridge bakery is still extremely popular - with a queue forming outside the door most mornings and tourists now reportedly making time to visit the shop when passing through the capital.

I knew the bakery was popular but I’d never found the time to pay it a visit. But with the bakery recently having been named best new pastry shop at the World Pastry Awards 2024, it was time pop down. Setting off early I arrived at 7.45am - and there was already a 30-strong queue outside the shop.

Lannan Bakery in Stockbridge, Edinburgh | NW

Whilst waiting in line, another 40 people joined the queue prior to the 8am opening, as a wave of cinnamon scented air heightened our anticipation. I got talking to American tourists behind me who had visited the day before and made a point to return to the viral pastry shop before heading back across the pond.

The elegant bakery is small and welcoming, with exquisite looking pastries of all shapes and sizes beckoning you to approach to the counter. Staff were smiling and helpful, unfazed by the pastry-hungry queue with had stretched nearly one block on Hamilton Place as if in full knowledge that their products are special and worth waiting for.

I opted for a range of sweet and savoury - the cinnamon croissant, smoked ham and cheddar pastry, regular croissant, pain au chocolat and a Nduja honey bun. And once I returned home, it was time to see if they lived up to the hype.

The award-winning bakery offers a wide range of fantastic pastries - from cinnamon croissants, Nduja honey buns to smoked ham and cheddar pastries | NW

Everything in the bakery is a work of art, with the strawberry, vanilla and almond Danish and tiramisu in particular standing out from behind the glass display. Even croissants that we’ve seen and eaten 101 times look special here. I can’t say it tasted different to any other croissant but it did have a fantastic texture, beautiful glaze and was very fresh.

The Nduja honey bun, however, is exceptional. A mildly spicy but mostly sweet pastry, the flavours work really well together and leave a lingering aftertaste which make you consider returning back to Lannan to stock up. For me, the hype was starting to feel real.

The smoked ham and cheddar pastry was light whilst being filling and flavoursome - definitely one for a quick afternoon snack if you’re in the area. Next was the cinnamon croissant and I feel obliged to say this one is highly addictive. Packed with flavour, made with finesse and topped with a glorious sheep’s yoghurt, white chocolate crémeux and confit orange, it’s probably the best sweet pastry I’ve had in several years.

So did it meet the hype? In a word, yes. I found everyday pasties like the croissant and pain au chocolat to be similar to ones I can find in other places. But for me, what holds Lannan in high regard is the creative pastries they have on offer from the Nduja honey bun to the cinnamon croissant. The flavours are beautifully balanced, the pastry is light and delicate and the presentation is spectacular.