Edinburgh pubs: Owners of Hamilton's in Stockbridge put gastropub up for sale after 16 years
Hamilton’s is a popular bar and restaurant in Stockbridge’s Hamilton Place which serves up breakfast and lunch and dinner seven days a week.
For the past 16 years, it has been run by the same owners who are said to have “have firmly established Hamilton’s as one of the best neighbourhood licensed offerings in the area”.
An advert for the premises on RightBiz said: “Hamilton’s is located in Stockbridge, a sought after and vibrant trading locale approximately a 10 -minute walk north from George Street in central Edinburgh.”
It added: “This is an exciting and rare opportunity for a high -quality bar and restaurant free of tie to come to the market. The business occupies a prime trading location in one of the most desirable pitches in Edinburgh.
“Our client has run the business for a very long period and have firmly established Hamilton’s as one of the best neighbourhood licensed offerings in the area. New operators will inherit a mature, well -established operation but still with considerable headroom for expansion.
“The business is offered for sale as a going concern with a fully motivated and experienced staff team in place.”
The leasehold is £99,000, with rent at £90,000. For more information, visit the RightBiz website.
