Liam Gallagher has fuelled rumours of an Oasis reunion in 2025, with rumours the iconic indie band could play a massive outdoor gig in Edinburgh next summer.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Liam wrote: “I never did like that word FORMER.”

Oasis had many bust-ups over the years, and they split for the final time in 2009 after Noel Gallagher’s heated confrontation with his younger brother Liam at Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

The band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, turned 30 last week, and fans were praying this gets them back together. They could be about to get their wish. Not defintely, but maybe.

Industry insiders told the Sunday Times that the band are set to reform next year, with huge gigs booked for Wembley Stadium and Manchester, while the Evening News has heard a rumour Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium could be added to the list.

Liam appeared to confirm the shows when The Times posted on X about the information, with the singer replying to one user: “See you down the front”.

The rumours already have fans in a frenzy. We will bring you any news as soon as we get it.

April 6 marked 30 years since Oasis played their first ever gig on Edinburgh soil – that now-legendary show at La Belle Angele in the Cowgate. Sadly, we don’t have any photos from that particular gig (they were virtually unknown at the time as they still hadn’t released their first single).

The Manchester indie band went from playing that aforementioned intimate show at La Belle Angele on April 6, 1994 (five days before debut single Supersonic was even released), to performing for tens of thousands at Murrayfield Stadium in both 2000 and 2009.