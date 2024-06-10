Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You have to take your (pink sparkly) hat off to her – Taylor Swift gives good gig. That much was evident at Murrayfield Stadium last night when, after a three-hour-plus, 45-song set, the crowd were STILL screaming for more.

On Sunday, the US pop superstar brought a close to three sell-out shows in Edinburgh. Night three broke the all-time attendance record for a gig in Scotland, and the Edinburgh Eras Tour shows have seen her play to 220,000 fans for around 10.5 hours.

Everyone knows that tickets to these gigs were like gold dust, so I was happy to have the chance to take my 11-year-old daughter, Elena, along to the final show in the Capital. To say she enjoyed it would be an understatement – she had the time of her life. And she wasn’t the only one, as the venue was filled with little starstruck faces.

With the excitement levels at fever pitch, Swift took to the stage in a blue and silver sequined bodysuit around 7.15pm before launching into synth-pop number Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince. What followed was 16 costume changes and a setlist that spans her 17 year-long career and all 11 of her albums, including latest offering The Tortured Poets Department.

All told, it's an incredibly impressive show, and Swift is an incredibly impressive performer. From cheesy pop classics like Shake It Off to newer numbers like Anti-Hero, all the fan favourites were present as the singer raced through her hit-packed back catalogue with giddy abandon. Visually, it's a joy to behold, with dancers in glass boxes, dancers on neon bicycles circling the stage, and lots of glitter. On Sunday night, there was even a rainbow above Murrayfield Stadium, though even Swift couldn't have planned that one.

In between the songs, the 34-year-old said she was sorry not to have played in Scotland more and did her signature surprised face on a few occasions as she marvelled at the crowd marvelling at her.

Sunday’s show featured a few showers but it did not put a dampener on the occasion as she told the adoring crowd “there is no one I would rather dance in the rain with than you”. The singer also got a huge roar when it was revealed that the gig had smashed the Scottish attendance record, meaning every fan inside the stadium was witnessing history in the making.

As with all of her Eras Tour gigs, Swift performs some tracks from her back catalogue during a surprise song set, which is also known as the acoustic set. At her final Scottish gig, she performed It's Nice To Have A Friend/Dorothea (Mashup) and Haunted/Exile (Mashup), both of them going down a storm with the crowd.