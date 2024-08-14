The two Edinburgh restaurants vying to be named Britain’s ‘best restaurant outside of London’
The Little Chartroom (Bonnington Road) and Wedgwood the Restaurant (Canongate) have been shortlisted as finalists in the 'best restaurant of the year outside London' category.
The Capital duo will go up against The Black Swan (Oldstead), Crocadon (Saltash). Embers (Brighton), The Farm Table (Topsham), Grace & Savour (Hampton in Arden), Hern (Leeds), Lilac (Lyme Regis), Mana (Manchester), Mýse (York), The Three Horseshoes (Batcombe), Pine (Northumberland) and Ynyshir (Machynlleth).
The annual Food & Travel Reader Awards are designed to celebrate the world of food, drink, and travel, with the 2024 shortlist reflecting the talent and ever-increasing variety out there. Each of the award nominations is based on feedback from real guests and individual readers of the magazine. Each nomination is then judged by a panel of industry experts who draw on real-life experiences to inform their vote and decide the winners in each of the 24 award categories.
Award categories include Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Hotel of the Year, Local Hero, Tour Operator of the Year, Airline of the Year, Cruise Line of the Year, City of the Year and Long-Haul Destination of the Year amongst others.
The winners will be announced during a black-tie dinner held at the Royal Automobile Club, London, on September 30.
