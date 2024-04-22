Family favourite Edinburgh Italian restaurant announces sudden closure after ‘challenging’ start to year
An Edinburgh city centre restaurant has closed for good after a ‘challenging’ start to the year.
Tasty PLC, the restaurant firm behind Italian chain Wildwood, has shut 18 sites across the UK – including its branch on Lothian Road.
A spokesperson for Tasty PLC said: “We understand the impact of these difficult decisions, but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.
“We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.
“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and dim t restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the company.
“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times.
“We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.
“We thank all our guests for their ongoing support which we never take for granted, and we hope to see you soon in one of our restaurants.”
