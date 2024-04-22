Family favourite Edinburgh Italian restaurant announces sudden closure after ‘challenging’ start to year

Edinburgh city centre restaurant gets the chop as chain closes 18 UK branches
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh city centre restaurant has closed for good after a ‘challenging’ start to the year.

Tasty PLC, the restaurant firm behind Italian chain Wildwood, has shut 18 sites across the UK – including its branch on Lothian Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Tasty PLC said: “We understand the impact of these difficult decisions, but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.

Italian restaurant chain Wildwood has closed its branch on Lothian Road in Edinburgh after a “challenging” start to the year. Photo: WildwoodItalian restaurant chain Wildwood has closed its branch on Lothian Road in Edinburgh after a “challenging” start to the year. Photo: Wildwood
Italian restaurant chain Wildwood has closed its branch on Lothian Road in Edinburgh after a “challenging” start to the year. Photo: Wildwood

“We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.

“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and dim t restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the company.

“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.

“We thank all our guests for their ongoing support which we never take for granted, and we hope to see you soon in one of our restaurants.”

Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.