Family favourite Edinburgh Italian restaurant announces sudden closure after ‘challenging’ start to year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh city centre restaurant has closed for good after a ‘challenging’ start to the year.

Tasty PLC, the restaurant firm behind Italian chain Wildwood, has shut 18 sites across the UK – including its branch on Lothian Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Tasty PLC said: “We understand the impact of these difficult decisions, but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.

Italian restaurant chain Wildwood has closed its branch on Lothian Road in Edinburgh after a “challenging” start to the year. Photo: Wildwood

“We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.

“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and dim t restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the company.

“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.