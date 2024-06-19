Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards just keep on coming for one local restaurant. Last October, The Radhuni won the title of best curry restaurant in the UK – and now the Midlothian eaterie has been named one of Scotland’s best kept culinary secrets.

The restaurant, tucked away behind an unassuming facade in Loanhead, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, won the ‘Hidden Gem’ category for the Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland region in the Scotsman newspaper’s Scran Awards.

Speaking after the win, managing Partner Habibur Khan said: “It’s another very proud moment for Radhuni to have come out ahead of so many other great dining establishments in an area with a population of well over one million.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radhuni's 2023 best curry house award was presented last year by trade magazine Curry Life and it has twice been named Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in the British Curry Awards. The 120-seat restaurant is one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

Luis Letelier-Lobos accepts the 'Hidden Gem' award on behalf on Midlothian curry house The Radhuni from event host Katy Johnston.

Habibur added: “We can be hard to find as we’re off the beaten track but when customers come in they’re astonished by Radhuni’s size, decor and our hideaway garden, The Sanctuary. Maybe now we’ll be less of a secret!”

He paid tribute to the continuing inspiration of his father and mentor, Matin, who set up Radhuni and its sister restaurant Itihaas in nearby Dalkeith and is Executive Chef of both establishments.

“Without my father’s drive, experience and insights we would not have been nearly so successful,” he said. “From Day One he has insisted on achieving the highest quality in everything we do on food, service and amenities as well as playing major roles in our local communities in and around Midlothian.”