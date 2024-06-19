Edinburgh restaurants: Local curry house crowned ‘Edinburgh’s best hidden gem restaurant’ at food awards
The restaurant, tucked away behind an unassuming facade in Loanhead, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, won the ‘Hidden Gem’ category for the Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland region in the Scotsman newspaper’s Scran Awards.
Speaking after the win, managing Partner Habibur Khan said: “It’s another very proud moment for Radhuni to have come out ahead of so many other great dining establishments in an area with a population of well over one million.”
The Radhuni's 2023 best curry house award was presented last year by trade magazine Curry Life and it has twice been named Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in the British Curry Awards. The 120-seat restaurant is one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.
Habibur added: “We can be hard to find as we’re off the beaten track but when customers come in they’re astonished by Radhuni’s size, decor and our hideaway garden, The Sanctuary. Maybe now we’ll be less of a secret!”
He paid tribute to the continuing inspiration of his father and mentor, Matin, who set up Radhuni and its sister restaurant Itihaas in nearby Dalkeith and is Executive Chef of both establishments.
“Without my father’s drive, experience and insights we would not have been nearly so successful,” he said. “From Day One he has insisted on achieving the highest quality in everything we do on food, service and amenities as well as playing major roles in our local communities in and around Midlothian.”
He added: “Our team is very grateful to our many loyal customers who have supported us through even the toughest of times. This latest win is for them too.”
