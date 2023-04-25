News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
47 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Midlothian's 10 top-rated restaurants according to Tripadvisor reviews - including Gigi's and The Radhuni

These are some of the finest restaurants in Midothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

If you’re looking for an enjoyable meal in Midothian, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated restaurants in the area.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones Tripadvisor reviewers rate highest, and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 top-rated restaurants in Midlothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The 10 best restaurants in Midothian

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 top-rated restaurants in Midlothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Bilston Glen Ind Estate, 26a Dryden Rd, Loanhead EH20 9LZ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely ambience, speedy service and the pizza was really hot and tasty. Diverse pizza selection.'

2. Stewart Brewing Beer and Pizza Kitchen

Where: Bilston Glen Ind Estate, 26a Dryden Rd, Loanhead EH20 9LZ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely ambience, speedy service and the pizza was really hot and tasty. Diverse pizza selection.' Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Blackshiels, Pathhead EH37 5TE. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely restaurant, atmosphere good, staff very friendly and attentive. Food was amazing.'

3. The Juniperlea Inn

Where: Blackshiels, Pathhead EH37 5TE. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely restaurant, atmosphere good, staff very friendly and attentive. Food was amazing.' Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 72-74 Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg EH19 3AQ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Visited here with a work colleague and what a lovely restaurant inside. All the staff were exceptionally friendly and provided great service. The quality of the food was first class.'

4. Gigi's Restaurant

Where: 72-74 Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg EH19 3AQ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Visited here with a work colleague and what a lovely restaurant inside. All the staff were exceptionally friendly and provided great service. The quality of the food was first class.' Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:TripAdvisorMidlothianThe Radhuni