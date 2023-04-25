These are some of the finest restaurants in Midothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking for an enjoyable meal in Midothian, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated restaurants in the area.
2. Stewart Brewing Beer and Pizza Kitchen
Where: Bilston Glen Ind Estate, 26a Dryden Rd, Loanhead EH20 9LZ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely ambience, speedy service and the pizza was really hot and tasty. Diverse pizza selection.' Photo: Third Party
3. The Juniperlea Inn
Where: Blackshiels, Pathhead EH37 5TE. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely restaurant, atmosphere good, staff very friendly and attentive. Food was amazing.' Photo: Third Party
4. Gigi's Restaurant
Where: 72-74 Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg EH19 3AQ. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Visited here with a work colleague and what a lovely restaurant inside. All the staff were exceptionally friendly and provided great service. The quality of the food was first class.' Photo: Third Party