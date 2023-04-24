News you can trust since 1873
13 pictures of West Lothian's very best restaurants according to Tripadvisor - including Indie Roots and Chenzo’s

These are some of the very best restaurants in West Lothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

If you’re looking for an enjoyable meal in West Lothian, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 13 top-rated restaurants in the area.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones Tripadvisor reviewers rate highest, and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our photo galley to see 13 of the places to eat in West Lothian.

1. 13 of the best restaurants in West Lothian

Take a look through our photo galley to see 13 of the places to eat in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party

Where: Almondvale Crescent, Livingston EH54 7EP. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'The six course taster menu is fantastic value for money and the food is amazing quality beautifully presented.'

2. Terrace Restaurant

Where: Almondvale Crescent, Livingston EH54 7EP. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'The six course taster menu is fantastic value for money and the food is amazing quality beautifully presented.' Photo: Third Party

Where: 46-48 West Main Street, Uphall EH52 5DW. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'A really nice place with lovely food. So fresh and tasty. Vincenzo is so friendly. You will really enjoy it here. Recommend a visit.'

3. Chenzo's

Where: 46-48 West Main Street, Uphall EH52 5DW. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'A really nice place with lovely food. So fresh and tasty. Vincenzo is so friendly. You will really enjoy it here. Recommend a visit.' Photo: Third Party

Where: 28A Glasgow Road, Bathgate EH48 2AG. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Great food and always a safe bet. Service is very relaxed and you get plenty of time to enjoy the meal in a lovely atmosphere.'

4. Indie Roots

Where: 28A Glasgow Road, Bathgate EH48 2AG. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Great food and always a safe bet. Service is very relaxed and you get plenty of time to enjoy the meal in a lovely atmosphere.' Photo: Third Party

