Simon Fitzpatrick has been promoted internally to lead the Edinburgh-based business, which runs more than 1,500 properties across 28 local authorities. Blackwood uses technology to help its residents to live as fully and independently as possible while coping with complex needs or age-related conditions. For the past seven years, Fitzpatrick has been the organisation’s development and commercial director.

Julie McDowell, chair of Blackwood Homes and Care, who has led the board in setting out an ambitious five-year plan, said: “Simon’s skills, experience and enthusiasm for Blackwood’s mission make him the outstanding candidate to take us forward. The Board is confident that Simon is the right person to steer Blackwood through the many challenges currently facing our sector to achieve our longer term ambitions.”

Fitzpatrick will assume the role of chief executive from February 1, taking over from outgoing boss Fanchea Kelly, who is stepping down after ten years. He has enjoyed two spells with Blackwood, first joining as the property investment manager, before returning to take up the role of development and commercial director.

Simon Fitzpatrick will become the new chief executive of Blackwood Homes and Care. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography