Jet2.com celebrates 15 years of flying from Edinburgh Airport

Gill Brown and Ian Gillespie have worked at Jet2.com since it waved its first customers off from Edinburgh Airport in 2006.

When the airline launched at Edinburgh Airport, Ms Brown joined as Cabin Crew before progressing to become Senior Cabin Crew and then a Performance Trainer.

A Jet2 plane on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.

After gaining a taste for management, along with a desire to keep both feet on the ground but a hand in flying, Ms Brown decided to take on the role of Cabin Crew Base Manager.

Gill said: “I feel privileged to have been with the company from the start and feel immense pride in having seen us grow and become a firm favourite with holidaymakers in the region.”

Mr Gillespie joined Jet2.com as Staton Manager in 2006, he had previously worked from the Channel Express and first began his working live in the Royal Navy aged 16.

Speaking about his career Mr Gillespie said: “The past 15 years have flown by and it only feels like yesterday when I joined Jet2.com and saw our first flights take off from Edinburgh Airport. Jet2.com has supported me throughout my career and has helped me progress by providing the relevant training opportunities, which has got me to where I am today. It has been fantastic to see the airline go from strength to strength and to have been there from the very start.”

Gill Brown and Ian Gillespie were amongst the first intake of colleagues at Edinburgh Airport.

The 15th anniversary marks the continued growth of Jet2.com which now offers daily flights to some of the most popular sun and city destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe – with Alicante proving to be Edinburgh customers’ number one sunshine destination.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As we celebrate 15 years of Jet2.com flying from Edinburgh Airport, it is a fantastic opportunity to look back and remember all that we have achieved over the years.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to offer our thanks to everyone who has contributed to our growth over the last 15 years at Edinburgh Airport, especially our wonderful colleagues.”

