The service and repair company launched in the capital in early February and has made an immediate impression in the sector with its same-day response and team of quality engineers.

The collaboration will see EBC become the installer of choice for HeatFix Scotland, while HeatFix will be the dedicated servicing company for EBC’s customer base.

Welcoming the link-up, HeatFix Scotland managing director Andrew Lamond said: “Over the past few years I have been aware of the brilliant work EBC has been doing and its recent Fuel Poverty Prevention Scheme underlined the efforts they are going to in a bid to help the public amid the worrying rise in energy costs.

New partnership: Mark Glasgow of EBC and Andrew Lamond of HeatFix Scotland have now joined forces.

“Our engineers also advise on energy saving ideas when visiting customers so that ties in quite well with what the Edinburgh Boiler Company does.

“When I spoke to owner Mark Glasgow and explained my vision, he agreed it was a good fit. It’s the ideal collaboration and a great opportunity for a young company like ours to work with Scotland’s largest independent boiler installer.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Mark and I’m sure we will be good for each other.”

Staffing levels at HeatFix have risen quickly since launch and Mr Lamond is confident the partnership will lead to further growth in the near future.

“We are now up to 13 employees since starting out in February,” he said. “An agreement like this gives us confidence that we can go out and employ more staff. We are ahead of our targets and want to ensure we keep on the upward trend.”

Mark Glasgow, managing director of the Edinburgh Boiler Company, said the partnership was a “big step forward” for the firm he set up in 2015.

“I was aware of Andrew’s credentials and reputation in the industry and what he has done with HeatFix in a short space of time,” he said.

“Like us, he has brought in a solid team of quality engineers, all HeatFix engineers are experienced former Scottish Gas engineers, and I have seen at first hand the exceptional quality of jobs they have done.

“I thought it was in our customers’ best interests to discuss a partnership and couldn’t ignore the service offering that would be provided by the collaboration. The partnership is a big step forward in terms of the overall quality of service provided to not only our current customer base, but one-off clients as well.

“I have seen HeatFix operate at a local level and am very confident they will become the go-to company for repair and servicing in the whole of Scotland, and will be a prominent figure in the heating industry in the UK. I can see other larger companies and manufacturers wanting to follow our lead and use HeatFix’s services.”

EBC’s Fuel Poverty Prevention Scheme launched at the start of March in response to the fuel crisis and proved very popular in Edinburgh and the Lothians with the company being inundated with requests for assistance.

