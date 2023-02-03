Robert Holland – a solicitor advocate (civil) – has joined as a partner and will be based in the firm’s flagship legal office in Edinburgh, serving as its head of employment law. He has been poached from Edinburgh-based legal practice Balfour + Manson LLP where he led its employment law team, and brings more than 20 years’ experience across various legal disciplines.

Aberdein Considine said Mr Holland, who is recommended in both Chambers and Legal 500, is also an experienced litigation lawyer. It also said one landmark case he has been involved in, Johnstone v Glasgow City Council, was the first in the UK to award foster carers the status of employees.

Additionally, the legal firm said its new head of employment law has developed a reputation in advising senior executives in highly complicated exits and settlement agreements in the financial sector, while he and his team will be providing a bespoke sports law service.

From left: Aberdein Considine's new head of employment law Robert Holland and its head of corporate Ritchie Whyte. Picture: David Johnstone Photography.

Managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “Robert is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most highly rated and experienced employment lawyers... His knowledge and experience will be vital for our clients as we look to support them, whether individuals or organisations, in what is an increasingly complex area of law.”