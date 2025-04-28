Lidl to open 40 UK stores in £500m investment and Deliveroo takeover 'bid' - but economic storm clouds gather
Good weather usually brings good news for business, and with UK temperatures set to hit 28°C this week, certain sectors will be smiling.
But - and forgive the extraordinarily tired metaphor - the storm clouds of economic trouble are looming ever larger. EY has warned that US tariffs will hit UK spending and investment hard, and in my view, with 16 per cent of our goods exports heading to America, this isn’t a distant risk.
Unless Rachel Reeves pulled off some quiet trade wizardry during her Washington visit, the UK economy could soon be feeling the chill. And that's not the only concern.
The AI revolution is only just starting to roar, and London has now dropped out of the world’s five wealthiest cities. The signs of a shifting, uncertain economy are everywhere.
Deliveroo could be taken over by US giant DoorDash in a £2.7 billion deal. The UK firm's board says it received an "indicative proposal" earlier this month. It's indicated it would recommend a £1.80-per-share offer to shareholders - if a firm offer was received. Talks will continue in the coming days and weeks.
Economic growth to slow
UK economic growth could slow sharply over the next two years. Research by EY warns new US tariffs will hit spending and investment. 16 per cent of UK goods exports go to the US, risking major disruption. Global uncertainty and weaker demand are expected to drag growth further.
Lidl to open 40 new UK stores
Lidl plans to invest £500 million to accelerate its UK expansion. The discount chain will open more than 40 new stores this financial year. Bosses say the investment shows the company’s growing ambition. Lidl continues to push for a bigger share of the UK grocery market.
More job vacancies in nurse and social sectors
Job vacancies are rising, driven by demand for nurses and social workers. New figures from Adzuna show average advertised pay is up 8 per cent to £42,000. Healthcare and nursing vacancies jumped nearly 10 per cent in the past year. Social work, travel and hospitality roles have also seen strong growth.
But in my view, rising vacancies often mean businesses are struggling to find staff — and when that happens, they hike wages. Higher wages sound great, but they can fuel higher prices, putting more pressure on inflation.
And if you want a glimpse of how consumer habits are changing, look no further than Gen Z. New data shows gym memberships, skincare routines and streaming services are now considered essential monthly costs - and they won’t give them up easily, even under financial strain. Possibly good news for those selling these products?
Meanwhile, on the other side of the generational divide, over-60s are sitting on a staggering 56 per cent of the UK’s housing wealth, according to Savills.
Over-75s hold nearly a quarter, while under-35s scrape by with just 6 per cent. In all, over-60s are sitting on £2.89 trillion of net property wealth. So yes, there is still wealth in the economy - and money is still moving, too.
US firms are still looking to Britain, with Deliveroo the latest to attract interest from DoorDash in a potential £2.7 billion deal. And Donald Trump, tariffs aside, still seems to view the UK as a friend. Sir Keir Starmer may have judged that one just right. For now, the economy still ticks along - for some. The real question is: when the storm finally breaks, how many will be left standing?
