Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American bakery set for West Lothian shopping centre

A world-famous American bakery chain is set to open it’s first Scottish site at a West Lothian shopping centre this summer.

Cinnabon, the makers of icing covered cinnamon rolls, which started out it in Seattle in 1985 and is now in over 48 countries, is set to open its first site in Scotland in The Centre, Livingston this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinnabon is coming to Scotland for the first time, with a store at The Centre in Livingston. | Sub

The American bakery specialises in freshly baked large and mini Bons, which come in a variety of flavours, including the original roll which is the Classic Cinnabon with Makara cinnamon and signature frosting, ChocoBon and Carmel PecanBon.

Visitors to The Centre, Livingston, which is one of the largest shopping centres in Scotland with over 150 shops and eateries, will also be able to enjoy various drinks to accompany their Cinnabon sweet treats, including espressos and Chillatas milkshakes at the new kiosk which will be located in the heart of the shopping centre.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, is delighted that Cinnabon is going to open there soon. | Sub

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are really looking forward to the arrival of Cinnabon, which is guaranteed to be a big hit with fans and those yet to try them out, and we are delighted to be the first site in Scotland to welcome them.

“This is a very exciting time for us at The Centre, Livingston with the recent opening of Rituals and Cinnabon coming soon, which are both great additions to our existing portfolio of fantastic places to shop and dine out.