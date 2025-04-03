Local Business Raises Money for Neurodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda and Michael Gillespie, co-owners of AG Virtual Assist, a virtual assistant business based in Fife, help all businesses and specialise in helping neurodiverse business owners with administration and business support.

Recently they hosted a networking event at Tynecastle Stadium, where they were giving the opportunity for business owners to network with like minded individuals as well as raising money for the Neuro Stars project, a neurodiverse charity based within Heart of Midlothian FC as part of the Big Hearts Community Trust.

During the event they had 48 people in attendance and managed to raise £800 for the charity, which will go a long way to helping local children with neurodiverse conditions.