Local Business Raises Money for Neurodiversity

By Michael Gillespie
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Amanda and Michael Gillespie, co-owners of AG Virtual Assist,  a virtual assistant business based in Fife, help all businesses and specialise in helping neurodiverse business owners with administration and business support.

Recently they hosted a networking event at Tynecastle Stadium, where they were giving the opportunity for business owners to network with like minded individuals as well as raising money for the Neuro Stars project, a neurodiverse charity based within Heart of Midlothian FC as part of the Big Hearts Community Trust.

During the event they had 48 people in attendance and managed to raise £800 for the charity, which will go a long way to helping local children with neurodiverse conditions.

Related topics:FifeBig Hearts Community Trust
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice