Major contract win for Dalkeith-based waste management firm

The Dalkeith-based NWH Group has secured a major contract with one of Edinburgh’s top shopping destinations.

The family-owned national waste management and recycling business, has announced that is has won a significant deal with St James Quarter in the middle of the capital.

The four-year contract focuses on sustainable waste management solutions, with a target to increase recycling rates for all industrial and commercial (I&C) waste streams by the end of year one.

Leading this contract for the NWH Group will be Emma Oattes, who will work in close partnership with the operations team at St James Quarter.

Together, the aim is to implement a comprehensive waste management strategy that supports St James Quarter’s ambitious sustainability goals. Emma said: “We’re excited to work with St James Quarter to deliver innovative waste management solutions that prioritise sustainability and recycling. “Our shared commitment to increasing recycling rates is at the core of this partnership which underlines our dedication to offering waste management services that go beyond compliance, aligning with our core value of sustainability, and our broader strategy to support clients in meeting their environmental objectives.” The contract will see NWH Group manage all waste streams across the St James Quarter site, with a clear focus on improving waste segregation, increasing recycling rates, and ultimately reducing the site’s carbon footprint. Anne Ledgerwood, Estate Director at St James Quarter, added: “Sustainability is at the heart of our operations.

"We are confident that our partnership with the NWH Group will support us in achieving ambitious waste reduction and recycling targets, which contributes to our overall ESG strategy and ambitions.”

NWH Group is a leading recycling and waste management company, providing tailored solutions for businesses across Scotland and the UK. With a strong focus on sustainability, it strives to deliver innovative services that exceed industry standards.