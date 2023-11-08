Marks & Spencer: Profits up, food sales surge, dividend restored but more stores will close

Marks & Spencer has revealed stronger-than-expected profits for the half year and restored its dividend but will continue with a restructuring programme that has involved scores of store closures and revamps.

The high street bellwether said it will hand shareholders a dividend for the first time since the pandemic hit, as a result of the solid performance, buoyed by a jump in food sales. Chief executive Stuart Machin said the business saw strong sales momentum continue into October, with customers responding well to Christmas products.

However, M&S cautioned that the outlook for consumers remains “uncertain”, flagging the impact of “the highest interest rates in 20 years, deflation, geopolitical events, and erratic weather”. It came after the retail stalwart posted a pre-tax profit of £325.6 million for the six months to September 30, up 56.2 per cent on the same period last year. Analysts had been forecasting a figure of about £276m.

Revenues increased by 10.8 per cent to £6.13 billion for the period, boosted by a 14.7 per cent hike in food sales. M&S said growth in the grocery arm was driven by investment into improving value amid a continued inflationary backdrop. The group is to “accelerate its store rotation” plans with the aim of having about 180 full-line stores and 400 M&S-operated food stores in “growth locations” by 2028.

M&S has undergone a significant turnaround plan in recent years including a raft of store closures while others have been opened in the likes of out-of-town locations. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Meanwhile, its clothing and home division witnessed a 5.7 per cent rise in sales, with particularly strong demand for holiday clothes and denim. M&S said it also benefited from a cost reduction in its logistics networks as well as improved currency and freight rates.

Machin said: “Our strategy to reshape M&S for growth has delivered strong results in the first half. We have maintained our relentless focus on trusted value, giving our customers exceptional quality products at the best possible price. There will be challenges and headwinds in the year ahead, and progress won’t be linear, but we are ambitious for future growth and are driving what is in our control.”

Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “M&S’s results have provided some pre-festive period sparkle, albeit with the caveat of an uncertain consumer backdrop next year. Through a range of self-help measures, M&S is in a much better position than it was only a couple of years ago. The shares reflect that and are up around 125 per cent since October 2022, but if M&S can keep its current momentum going there may still be room for growth.”

