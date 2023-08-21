Midlothian training academy powers up with new partnership and funding

A Midlothian-based social enterprise focused on energy training has agreed a five-figure deal and new partnership to accelerate the growth of its education centre.

Mark Glasgow of the Energy Training Academy and Ronnie Robinson, St Andrews’ managing director.

The agreement with St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies will allow bosses at Dalkeith-based Energy Training Academy CIC to step up the construction of other areas of the academy, which will deliver Scottish Government-led programmes to help youngsters into employment, while also helping established gas engineers transition into renewables. Work on transforming a 12,000-square-foot warehouse in the town has been ongoing this year, after phase one of the new training facility was completed in February.

The partnership with St Andrews will see the Edinburgh-based builders’ merchant supply more than 50 tonnes of building materials, from fire-rated plaster board and insulation to metal for suspended ceilings and flooring, as well as hundreds of “eco-friendly” bamboo pens and recycled notepads.

St Andrews’ managing director Ronnie Robinson said: “We wanted to get involved as it is quite clearly a unique generational project. We haven’t been involved in anything at this level before, certainly nothing that will have as much of a social and community impact. The long-term vision of founder Mark Glasgow really captivated us. It’s not often you meet someone with his kind of drive and enthusiasm which will give something back.”

He added: “This facility will be transformational for people and we will see our children’s children experience the benefit of it. Not only is the academy raising awareness of the sustainable future of energy and heating, it’s also passing down future skills to the next generation and preparing them for what lies ahead in terms of solar, electric and renewables.”

Once fully operational over two floors, the academy will host three “state-of-the-art” lecture rooms, interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy as well as an open floor area with multiple “live” boilers. There will also be a dedicated space for gas engineers to sit their accredited certification scheme exams.