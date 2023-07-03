A former charity furniture warehouse is being transformed into a luxury development in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable areas.

Work is under way on the 67 St Bernards project – a new 48-home six-storey apartment building in Canonmills. The development includes 36 luxury properties with a mix of ‘high-spec’ one, two, and three bed apartments, as well as a further 12 affordable homes, accessible via their own private stairwell. The building will have balconies, roof terraces, and a south-facing landscaped communal garden for residents.

As well as solar panels and rain gardens, the development will offer secure bike storage and electric vehicle charging points in a secure ground-floor car park.

Take a first look at the new 67 St Bernards development in Canonmills, Edinburgh.

The development, which is being built by urban regeneration specialists Kelvin Properties, is due to be completed in summer 2024. Buyers can now register interest in the 36 private apartments. Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Everybody is aware that Edinburgh desperately needs new homes on the market, and the properties at 67 St Bernards will make an important contribution to the city. The high-spec properties will appeal to a wide-range of buyers, including families and professionals.