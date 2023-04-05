News you can trust since 1873
The old school site on McLeod Street at the back of Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium will be turned into 468 student flats. The original school hall will be repurposed as a central amenity hub in a courtyard space with high quality shared facilities.The old school site on McLeod Street at the back of Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium will be turned into 468 student flats. The original school hall will be repurposed as a central amenity hub in a courtyard space with high quality shared facilities.
Edinburgh developments: 8 major developments which would change the face of the Capital

Plans include a luxury hotel on Princes Street which is one of the biggest-ever investments in the famous thoroughfare.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

From housing developments and purpose built student flats on historic sites to luxury hotels and shopping centres, there are lots of plans which could change the face of the city. Work has started on some, others have just been approved, while some are still in the planning stages.

We’ve taken a look at eight proposed developements which could change the face of Edinburgh.

The first phase of the £500m Edinburgh Garden District – Redheughs Village – plans to deliver 1,350 homes, including more than 330 new affordable homes, as well as funding for a new primary school and nursery with places for all children on the site.

1. Edinburgh Garden District

The old Royal High School will be turned into a National Centre for music and home for St Mary’s. The plans have been backed by violinist Nicola Benedetti. The £55m project will breathe life back into the The Grade A-listed building, which dates back to 1829, and was last used as a school in 1968.

2. Royal High School

The 20-year-old shopping centre will be partially demolished and transformed under £100m plans. The scheme will create a new ‘community-led complex’ with further plans for a mixed-use development comprising a range of housing, commercial units and public realm.

3. Ocean Terminal

The proposed development at Jock's Lodge would see purpose-built student accommodation of 191 student rooms built along with ground-floor commercial space, at the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road. If given the go-ahead, the plans will see the former Jock’s Lodge pub, now The Willow, demolished.

4. Jock's Lodge

