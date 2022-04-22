New Edinburgh Lidl store will open later this year in Corstorphine

Lidl has announced that construction of a new store in Corstorphine has begun, after Edinburgh Council granted planning permission.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:54 am

The new supermarket will move into the former Currys/PC World site on Glasgow Road.

The 1,256m2 sales area will contain customer toilets with baby changing facilities as well as an in-store bakery. As part of the works, the car park will also be upgraded.

The Corstorphine store, which is part of Lidl’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans, is set to open sometime this autumn.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We are pleased to announce that construction of our Corstorphine store has begun and we look forward to further serving the community in West Edinburgh following the opening of our Craigleith store at the end of last year.

“We expect the Corstorphine store to be ready later in the year as we continue our ongoing investment across Scotland.”

