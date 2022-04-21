Ryrie’s, which was originally built in the 1800s as a fuelling station for horse and carts, has had its exterior and interior restored after £250k worth of refurbishment by D M Stewart Ltd.

The Haymarket pub was bought before the pandemic for £2.9 million, by brothers Christian and David Stewart.

The business was supported throughout Covid closures by a funding deal worth £1.6 million from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) also allowed the company to proceed with restoration works.

With help from the scheme, Ryrie’s made it through the pandemic and re-opened in February 2022.

D M Stewart Ltd now plan to continue to build upon its four Victorian Public Houses across Edinburgh.

Christian Stewart, Joint Managing Director at D M Stewart Ltd, said: “Once we had purchased the site with the assistance of The Royal Bank of Scotland, we were determined to return the space to its heyday in 1906 when it was redesigned by the famous city architect Robert McFarlane Cameron. It was important for us to refine what Ryrie’s already had rather than following trends and fads within the sector.

“We are lucky enough to have a banking partner which understands our business vision, as well as the Edinburgh commercial property market. Welcoming back customers to soak in the beauty of one of the city’s oldest public houses has been delight for our entire team.

"We’re pleased to report that Ryrie’s has created and helped retain jobs for our staff, with the expectation of more to come with the return of tourists and as the development of Haymarket progresses.”

Jason Cram, Relationship Director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Although they specialise in classic style pubs, D M Stewart Ltd has always been forward thinking in its approach to the protection of traditional pubs and what they mean to the community they are located within. It’s been brilliant to be able to support this family-run business and see Ryrie’s succeed thanks to the hard-work of D M Stewart Ltd and its committed staff.”

The pub was built in the 1800s. It was originally used as a fuelling station for horse and carts