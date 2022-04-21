The mystery winner, known only as Mr. C, secured the top prize by playing the ‘£100,000 Jackpot Red’ Instant Win Game.

He also plans to buy a new car with his winnings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. C for winning this fantastic prize after just a few taps! He can look forward to getting a new car with his winnings and living mortgage-free.”

The mystery man has become one of eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Last month, another Edinburgh local, who also decided to remain anonymous, won a life-changing amount of money by playing the National Lottery.

The individual, known as Mr F, won £293,569.20 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw.