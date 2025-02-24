New HR Firm Opens in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danton HR is opening its Edinburgh offices on 24 February. The business, which originally started in Worcestershire, is expanding to support business growth in Edinburgh.

“We have been helping UK-wide businesses with their growth plans for some time,” explains Nicola Roke, Director, Danton HR. “Edinburgh is the obvious choice for our next office as it gives our clients operating in Scotland that in-person support. We can also bring our services to more businesses in Edinburgh and do for them what we’re doing for businesses the Midlands.”

Jay Todd, HR Consultant, will be heading up the Edinburgh office.

“I’ve been working with Edinburgh businesses for several years. I can now give these local businesses more support through the wider Danton team and I’m looking forward to meeting new business owners in the area.”

Danton will be offering a free training event to launch the new office on Tuesday 11 March at Pure Offices Leith covering the latest changes in Employment Law.