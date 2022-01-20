Newtongrange bakery wins World Championships pie awards
Pastel Bakery in Newtongrange has taken a top prize in the 22nd World Championship Scotch Pie Awards which were announced this week.
The Main Street bakery walked away with the diamond award for its macaroni pie, and gold awards for its Steak, Stornaway black pudding & peppercorn sauce, and its chicken Balmoral pie.
The annual awards recognise the production of the perfect pie and are a firm favourite in the calendar with bakers and butchers vying for a top prize in the 11 categories.
Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers said: "It is with great pleasure that we can announce that Pastel Bakery has taken a prize, and they can be rightly very proud of their achievements.
"We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to win is no small feat and to know that every winning product was lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople just goes to show the skill, creativity and hard work of each and every entrant.”