Oatcake-maker Nairn's among Scotland's latest Queen’s Award recipients

Renowned for being one of the highest official UK awards for British businesses, the accolades – which are announced on the Queen’s birthday – recognise companies who excel in international trade, innovation, sustainable development, or promoting opportunity.

Edinburgh-based Nairn’s has today been named a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The firm, which was founded in 1896, says global expansion is a key driver of its growth, and it exports to more than 35 markets, including the Republic of Ireland, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, China, the Middle East, Cyprus and the Netherlands.

The business says it has seen continued growth in this regard of 600 per cent over the last ten years, reaching £5 million export sales in this financial year. Nairn’s aims to achieve total sales of £50m within the next five years, accelerated by international sales growth.

MD Martyn Gray said: “Our export growth plans are pivotal to our overall company ambitions and our objective is to grow export sales at a significantly faster rate than domestic sales… we have robust plans in place to ensure we hit our growth targets.”

Also commenting was Katie Birrell, head of international sales, who said: “As a Scottish-based independently owned business, we are incredibly proud to be recognised with this prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

There are 232 winners in the latest Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, with Scotland’s haul comprising two for innovation, eight for international trade, and four for sustainable development.

Among Scottish winners in the latter category is The Edinburgh Remakery, a social enterprise running workshops to teach sustainable reuse and repair skills, helping businesses and members of the public reuse second-hand electronics.

The remainder from north of the Border comprise Calnex Solutions (which has won in two categories), Kaseum Technology, Maritime Developments, IQA Operations Group, Bladnoch Distillery, The TEFL org, WoodBlocX, AgbioInvestor, John Lawrie Tubulars, Healthy Nibbles, and AES Solar.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said the winners “showcase the excellence” for which Scottish business is renowned. “Their innovation, contribution to sustainable development and achievements in trade prove once again that Scotland is a major player on the global business stage.”

