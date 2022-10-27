The firm, which has traded on Edinburgh’s George Street since opening as a pop-up in October 2020, says the new shop opens on Friday October 28, stocking its core collection of functional and minimalist Scandinavian-inspired garments designed to be worn from city to mountain or bike to office. It comes after the venture has in the last year secured an investment round of £350,000 from two high-net-worth individuals with backgrounds in retail and technology.

It will continue to trade on George Street in the run-up to Christmas before closing in January, and the Stockbridge store joins existing Meander retail sites in London where it currently has a branch in Spitalfields Market and is also due to open up Seven Dials at Covent Garden next month.

Meander also stocks accessories from other Scottish brands including Bellroy, Tens, and Ooni, and its clothing has also been sported by the likes of Olympic cyclist Callum Skinner.

The new store on North West Circus Place, which Meander Apparel says will allow it to focus on building the brand. Picture: contributed.