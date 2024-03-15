San Francisco Giants deal among major client wins for Edinburgh ticketing platform

The collaboration between Edinburgh's Citizen Ticket and Giants Enterprises is set to bring 'cutting-edge' ticketing technology to Oracle Park in San Francisco, one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

An Edinburgh-based ticketing and bookings platform has unveiled several significant client wins, including with a famous US baseball team, as it embarks on an international expansion.

Citizen Ticket, which was founded in 2013, said it had sealed deals with Giants Enterprises, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and Foxlake, which will be using the capital company’s technology to streamline their ticketing operations. Giants Enterprises, the events arm of the San Francisco Giants baseball team, has appointed Citizen Ticket to enhance its ticketing experience and streamline access for its clients' events. The collaboration is set to bring “cutting-edge” ticketing technology to Oracle Park, one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Foxlake, an adventure sports company operating in East Lothian, will use the firm’s software to manage ticketing and bookings, with plans to roll it out across the full Wild Shore portfolio of visitor attractions later this year. Bosses at Citizen Ticket said the business was moving into the next stage of its growth strategy, to focus on “enterprise-level” clients domestically and internationally.

Philip Shaw-Stewart, chief operating officer and a co-founder of Citizen Ticket, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new international software offering and welcome these fantastic clients to the Citizen Ticket platform. These partnerships not only validate our commitment to delivering fundamental ticketing software to our clients, but also inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what our technology can achieve.”

The firm is behind a ticketing and booking platform for events, venues and visitor attractions. Its cloud-based “self-service” software enables clients to generate online payments for ticket sales, manage customers and capture critical data. As well as handling customer service, Citizen Ticket provides on-site support to clients and assists them with event advertising and marketing.

Callum Marks, chief executive of Wild Shore Holdings, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Citizen Ticket. As we continue to expand our footprint across the UK and prepare to open up a number of new sites, we are confident that Citizen Ticket’s versatility will contribute significantly to our success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham will work with GC Live and Citizen Ticket to deliver its annual fireworks event in London. Delivered by technical partner 21CC Group, the festival promises an “action-packed, environmentally and animal-friendly evening for all the family”.

Colin Palmer, chief technology officer of Citizen Ticket, added: “Citizen Ticket continues to innovate and solve complex ticketing problems for events, venues and visitor attractions. These client wins are testament to the power of our platform and we are looking forward to our onward journey, tackling fundamental ticketing challenges for enterprise-level clients globally.”