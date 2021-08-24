Scottish firms face potential staffing crisis amid return to workplace

Most of us have been working from home for the last 18 months or so.

The poll of more than 500 firms reveals that 84.4 per cent of respondents answered “yes” or “maybe” when asked if they would consider looking for a new role if their current employer was unable to offer their preferred return to work model.

Recruitment firm Livingston James Group, which comprises Livingston James, Rutherford Cross, and Hamilton Forth, surveyed hundreds of its contacts, the majority of whom (78.5 per cent) are employed in the private sector.

When asked which return-to-work model they would prefer, 74.1 per cent of respondents selected an office/home hybrid model, 19.3 per cent selected working from home full time, with just 6.6 per cent choosing to return to the office on a full-time basis.

Only 34 per cent of respondents agreed that they felt “very confident” about returning to the workplace safely as lockdown eases.

Jamie Livingston, founder and chief executive of Livingston James Group, said: “Our survey findings reveal that firms across the country are facing a real challenge when it comes to creating a workplace that feels safe and welcoming to employees whilst also catering to their preferred working model.

“There are some businesses that may feel unable to offer a hybrid home/office work model that could result in significant employee attrition.”

The survey also explored productivity during lockdown, revealing that 44.2 per cent of those surveyed felt working at home during the pandemic had allowed them to be more productive at work.

