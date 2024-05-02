Scottish musical instrument retailer opens community investment round to drive expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenny’s Music, a Manifesto-led independent chain of musical instrument stores serving the UK from their Scottish base, is opening a crowdfunding investment round. Inviting participation from £10 up to £100,000 and beyond, the retailer aims to incorporate its loyal music community into its expansion plans. Alongside equity in the company, investors will benefit from a series of exclusive perks.

Celebrating 15 years in business, Kenny’s Music has stores in Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, and online at www.kennysmusic.co.uk. Selling new and preloved guitars, keyboards, drums and sound equipment throughout the UK, the Kenny’s Music mission is to build the UK’s friendliest chain of music stores.

Kenny’s Music already holds coveted main dealer status for Fender, Gibson, Roland and Yamaha, as well as stocking niche musician’s products. The initial goal for the raise is to widen the range of stock and develop a frictionless trade portal, to become ‘the UK’s home of pre-loved music gear’.

Joe Frankel and Alex Marten of Kenny's Music

Managing Director Alex Marten previously owned Red Dog Music, Edinburgh’s much-loved Grassmarket destination shop. “The ultimate goal of this crowdfund is to open a new musical hub in Edinburgh, a combined music shop and event space. Here we could fulfil our vision to bring together the musical community we serve, as well as welcoming music lovers from around the UK.”

Marten himself plays piano and guitar. “Kenny’s Music sells a lot of kit online - but as a musician, I often want to choose my new instrument in person. A website can’t tell you how the strings or keys feel under your fingers, or convey the woody smell of a new acoustic guitar. Kenny’s Music provides experiential retail with friendly expert advice - and destinations like ours are increasingly sought after.”

Business partner Joe Frankel, banjo player and founder of high-growth eco packaging firm Vegware, explains why they have chosen crowdfunding: “Our mission will need funding, and music is all about participation. Rather than traditional funding sources, we are partnering with equity crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. This way, our customers, stakeholders and supporters can be part of shaping the evolution of our shared business.”

The Kenny’s Music expansion plan seeks to reimagine how people buy, sell and trade musical instruments. This means a fresh approach to the in-store experience, a major focus on sustainable pre-owned and vintage gear, a big range expansion, and a seamless online portal for owners to sell Kenny’s their preloved gear. Edinburgh has so many visitors from around the UK, and Kenny’s wants to add to their cultural tourism with its musician’s experience hub.