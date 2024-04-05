South Queensferry High Street gin shop House of Boe closes suddenly without explanation
The brightly coloured House of Boe alcoholic drinks shop on South Queensferry High Street has closed its doors for good.
The purple fronted shop was emptied and closed last week, with no word on the shop’s social media pages or even a note on the door to tell customers why it has closed. However, the Google profile for the shop has it listed as ‘permanently closed’.
The shop, which specialised in gins and vodkas, had a five-star Tripadvisor average rating thanks to its popular gin-tasting and cocktail classes.
Attempts to contact the shop owners and the Boe Gin distillery near Stirling were unsuccessful, but locals told the Evening News the South Queensferry closed last week and was giving away some of its stock before closing its doors for good.
The shop opened in the former bank premises on the High Street in November 2022 and was involved in a battle with the council about its colourful shopfront.
