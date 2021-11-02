St James Quarter looking to hire 200 staff via new recruitment initiative

The hiring initiative – known as Fuse – specialises in retail and hospitality roles for employers both within the retail and leisure development and the wider Edinburgh area. It has been launched by the team behind St James Quarter, working in partnership with various organisations across the city.

The plan is for 200 new temporary and permanent workers to be recruited for the centre, including style advisors, retail assistants, bar and waiting staff, and chefs, with hiring firms also including Bershka, H Beauty, and German Doner Kebab.

The new Fuse initiative specialises in retail and hospitality for employers both in the St James Quarter and the wider Edinburgh area. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography.

Those interested can attend the Fuse Job Recruitment Fair on Wednesday November 3 from 10am to 6pm at Yotel Edinburgh “and receive the inside scoop on what each role involves, all the exciting benefits and even on-the-spot interviews for jobs starting immediately”.

Additionally, Fuse will continue to support those employed by providing further training, accredited qualifications, and ongoing networking opportunities.

Rochelle Weir at St James Quarter said: “Christmas is gearing up to be an extremely busy time for St James Quarter and all the brands within it, so we’re delighted to be working with Fuse to be providing new job opportunities for people in the city.

“[We are] passionate about doing our part to support and bolster the local community and we’re proud to be able to bring so many exciting career opportunities to Scotland during the festive season – and beyond.”

Calum Nicol, Fuse manager, also commented: “At Fuse, we’re committed to providing a leading service for both employers and employees – helping to match recruits with the needs of employers. Our diverse and experienced team allows us to stay at the forefront of recruitment needs, with our in-depth knowledge of all sectors placing the most suitable candidates in the most suitable positions.

“Our Job Recruitment Fair is an opportunity for those seeking employment to come down and see what’s available. There are a number of exciting brands within St James Quarter hiring – and our aim is to find the right people for the right role.”

