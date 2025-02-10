Tattoo donates £750,000 to support military and arts charities

Following a successful Show in 2024, and in line with its charitable ethos, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has announced a generous £750,000 donation to various military and arts charity partners as part of its annual charitable giving.

The announcement comes as the Tattoo has also committed to donating an additional 75p per ticket sold in 2025 to St Columba’s Hospice Charity, as chosen by a public vote.

This significant contribution, the largest donation since 2019, underscores the Tattoo's longstanding commitment to supporting the armed forces and their families, ensuring that those who have served their country are provided with the assistance and resources they need. As well as continuing their proud support of traditional arts in Scotland.

The funds will be allocated to a range of military charities, such as The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, the Army Benevolent Fund and The RAF Benevolent Fund, all dedicated to supporting veterans, serving personnel and their families.

These organisations play a crucial role in offering essential services spanning mental health support, rehabilitation programs, financial assistance and much more particularly in complex cases. Locally in Scotland, the Tattoo also funds valuable work from the Army in Scotland Trust as well as art funding including those run by Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust and Edinburgh International Festival.

In 2025, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is celebrating their 75th Anniversary Show, The Heroes Who Made Us, which highlights the rich history and heroes that makes it the internationally renowned production that it is today.

Without the military or traditional artforms of dance, piping, drumming and fiddle playing, the Tattoo would not be what it is today, and the £750,000 donation reaffirms the Tattoo’s commitment to charitable giving since its inception in 1950.

In addition, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo remains committed to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts in Scotland through its own Tattoo Traditional Arts Programme (TTAP).

This initiative aims to nurture and develop talent in traditional Scottish music, dance, and performance, ensuring that cultural traditions continue to thrive for future generations. The TTAP offers workshops, masterclasses, and performance opportunities across traditional artforms and allows a fostering of vibrant artistic community that celebrates Scotland’s cultural heritage.

The full list of charities and projects that will be supported by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are: 51 Infantry Brigade Welfare Fund; Allied Forces Foundation; Army Benevolent Fund; Army in Scotland Trust; Army Piping and Drumming Committee; Edinburgh Garrison Welfare Fund; Edinburgh International Festival; National Piping CentreScottish ; National War Memorial; Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust; The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund; The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity

Jason Barrett, chief executive, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "We are privileged to be able to support these remarkable charities and initiatives. Between 2016 and 2019 we were fortunate enough to be in a position to donate a total of £1million to these charities annually.

"The pandemic curbed this level of giving but we are delighted to see the figure rise again. We are on track to see a return to our pre-pandemic figure of £1million annually in 2025 - a testament to our ongoing dedication to those who have given so much for their country.

"Providing support to our military communities and supporting the traditional arts in Scotland is a core part of our mission. Through the Tattoo Traditional Arts Programme, we provide new platforms for artists to develop their skills and share their talents with the world. It is crucial that we continue to invest in the cultural fabric of Scotland, ensuring that our traditional arts are preserved and celebrated."

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show are now on sale and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188. The Show will run from 1-23 August 2025.