US private equity house buys Edinburgh firm Dukosi

Dukosi boss Nat Edington welcomed the 'exciting development for the company'. Picture: contributed.

The Scottish firm develops technologies that “transform” the way advanced batteries are designed, deployed and operated in applications such as electric vehicles, transport, grid energy storage and industrial.

The firm, which has been supported by IP Group, the Scottish Investment Bank and investors from the Par Equity syndicate, will continue to build its activities at its base in Edinburgh and via global expansion.

It has been snapped up by private equity outfit KCK, with terms of the deal not disclosed.

Dukosi boss Nat Edington welcomed the “exciting development for the company, as we move to bring our ground-breaking technologies to market.

