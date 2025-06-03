Bellway celebration smashes charity target

Bellway Homes Scotland East Division raised over £75,000 for charity partner, Cancer Research UK, by arranging a gala ball.

Hosted by Tracey Brady, Managing Director, and the Scotland East Charity Committee, the evening was facilitated by former Scotland rugby captain and presenter, Andy Nicol, and radio and tv presenter, Amy Irons. Many of the housebuilder’s suppliers, subcontractors and connections supported the evening.

Lynn Pringle, Sales Director, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East) said: “The atmosphere was electric the whole night and everyone had a great time.”

“We’re very grateful for the generosity of all our supporters and quite honestly, we were blown away by the money raised. It really was beyond our expectations.”

Andy Nicol, Hayley Brown from CRUK, Tracey Brady, Managing Director, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East) and Amy Irons.Andy Nicol, Hayley Brown from CRUK, Tracey Brady, Managing Director, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East) and Amy Irons.
Held at the Edinburgh Sheraton Grand Hotel, the evening included a presentation by Cancer Research UK on the charity’s vital work, a live auction and entertainment by The Soul Kings.

Bellway has worked with Cancer Research UK since 2016 and has raised over £4million, with a target of achieving £5million by the end of the year.

Further information is available from bellway.co.uk.

