Big Noise Wester Hailes celebrates another year of life-changing work with special concert

Young people from a community music and social change programme have taken part in a special concert celebrating another year of tackling inequalities in Edinburgh.

More than 120 young musicians from Big Noise Wester Hailes, all aged between seven and ten, performed at Wester Hailes High School last week.

The event featured performances from a number of Big Noise groups and ensembles, including the debut performances of Big Noise Wester Hailes’ Adult Orchestra and Primary 5 Chamber Group. They were joined by community members, Big Noise staff, and volunteers.

Concertgoers were treated to an impressive and varied programme of all types of music, including the Big Noise favourites Mattachins, Hot Cross Buns, and The Dodo Song.

Big Noise Wester Hailes launched in 2022 and now works with more than 650 children, young people and their families every week, supporting them to reach their full potential.

Big Noise is a high-quality music education and social change programme, which launched in Raploch in 2008. It sees children and young people learn music after school, creating a community symphony orchestra which supports them in gaining vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration.

There are now six centres supporting almost 4,000 children and young people across Scotland, including Raploch and Fallin in Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow, Douglas in Dundee, Torry in Aberdeen, and Wester Hailes in Edinburgh.

Big Noise is designed to strengthen the communities where it is based, developing relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to working together and tackling inequalities for the long term.

Through music and nurturing relationships, from infancy to adulthood, Big Noise supports participants’ wellbeing and helps them reach their full potential.

A long-term evaluation of the model by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health was published in 2022. It found that 98 per cent of Big Noise participants in Raploch went on to a positive post-school destination.

Stewart Wilson, head of centre at Big Noise Wester Hailes, said: “We’re so proud of all of our children, young people, and adult members of our Adult Orchestra – not just for their fantastic performances at our summer concert, but also for all of the hard work and dedication they have shown over the past year.

“The concert was a fantastic opportunity for our children and young people, their friends and family, and other members of the Wester Hailes community to come together to celebrate the end of another school year and another fantastic year of Big Noise in Edinburgh.”