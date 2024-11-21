Breast Cancer charity Gets cash boost for new support centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House of Hope, a charity that will provide the first bespoke breast cancer support centre in Scotland, were delighted to receive a donation of £8,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The grant will help the charity establish a support centre for people affected by breast cancer. The centre will be based in Edinburgh offering information, support, nutritional advice and relaxation classes for breast cancer patients and their families.

Hazel McLinden, Centre Manager at House of Hope said: “With the support of the Morrisons Foundation we will be able to provide a safe relaxing haven, away from the clinical environment of the hospital, for breast cancer patients and their families. In hospital it can be difficult to ask the right questions or where emotions are often bottled up.

“The House of Hope will be a beautiful homely environment where patients can open up about their worries and concerns, they will be able meet other people who are going through similar cancer journeys, get advice and support from our trained staff, try on wigs in our beautiful salon, receive a relaxing massage or just have a cup of tea and a chat."

L-R: Michelle Reilly (Services Manager - Morrisons Gyle), Hazel McLinden (Centre Manager - House of Hope) and Tess Askew (Community Champion - Morrisons Gyle)

Tess Askew, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Gyle, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Tess said: “I am really so delighted that we have been able to support House of Hope with a 125 Year Community Spaces Fund donation. House of Hope will be Scotland's first bespoke breast cancer support centre and the fact that we are able to play a part in this wonderful vision coming to life in the heart of our community is really incredible - a great legacy.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.