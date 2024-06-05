Charity celebrates essential contribution of inspirational Edinburgh volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is thanking the 4,000 incredible volunteers who support the charity during the 40th Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9).

As well as a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills, Volunteers’ Week also acts as a chance to inspire others to give volunteering a go.

Volunteers support Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in retail, driving, kindness, administration and event fundraising roles to help CHSS provide support for those with chest, heart and stroke conditions as well as Long Covid. Together, volunteers help to ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland.

Those selfless volunteers include people that give up their time in 13 peer support groups and seven CHSS shops in the Edinburgh area. The support groups offer a range of help and advice for people with chest, heart, stroke and Long Covid conditions. For more information on those groups go to www.chss.org.uk/services/peer-support-groups.

Volunteers at a CHSS shop.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Chief Executive Jane-Claire Judson commented: “I want to say a huge thank you to all our volunteering heroes at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

“Their commitment and dedication to volunteering with CHSS allows us to support the 1 in 5 people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland to live their lives to the full.

“Their contribution to our charity cannot be overstated. Last year our volunteers gave a total of 183,439 hours and the estimated value of their volunteering time is worth £2.7 million to the charity.

“But volunteering is about more than monetary value. Volunteers bring human connection and understanding when it is most needed, often when people are at their most vulnerable and lonely, and bring this to all the work we do.

Jane-Claire Judson, the CEO of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

"By giving us their time, our volunteers enable us to run our retail stores, support groups, Kindness call service, fundraising events and much more. Quite simply, we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Volunteers’ Week is a UK wide campaign that takes place in the first week of June every year. It’s a time when volunteering involving organisations and groups are encouraged to thank their volunteers, past and present and celebrate and recognise volunteering efforts.

Volunteering even just a couple of hours a week can have a huge impact, not only for charities and their service users, but also for the volunteer, improving mental health, fostering friendships, and helping with social isolation.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland please go to Volunteering - Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (chss.org.uk).

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland is Scotland’s largest health charity supporting people with chest, heart, and stroke conditions, including Long Covid, to live their lives to the full.

Its Community Healthcare Support Services are there for people at every stage of their condition.

CHSS provides a free advice line, organise peer support groups, offer health checks in local communities, and campaign to improve policies and services.

