Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland celebrate charity partnership with walking football tournament

With the Euros in Germany just around the corner, a football competition closer to home provided the perfect warm-up for a summer of sport.

Heriot Watt University’s Oriam Sports Performance Centre was the setting for the Tartan Teapot walking football tournament hosted by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) on Monday, June 3 in collaboration with Walking Football Scotland (WFS) and Active Scotland.

Last year CHSS and WFS entered a partnership to improve health outcomes for thousands of over fifties across the country.

More than 9000 people have a stroke in Scotland every year. Incidences of heart attack are even higher, with 11,000 people in Scotland having had a heart attack in 2022. 97 per cent of these occurred in people aged 45 or over.

The teams at the Oriam before kick off.

Stuart Brown, Deputy Head of Prevention Services at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said: “This tournament is all about celebrating the benefits of walking football on physical, social and mental health and with that highlighting the important role physical activity can play in the prevention of many chest, heart and stroke conditions.

“Sport is an amazing and powerful tool which brings people together, reduces social isolation and loneliness and best of all it’s fun. At Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland we are committed to creating accessible activities for people living with our conditions to ensure they can live life to the full.

“The beauty of walking football is it’s played at a slower pace that allows older people and those whose mobility has been impacted by a long-term condition such as stroke or heart disease to continue to play the game.

“It’s a growing sport that is enjoyed by both men and women across Scotland. We’re delighted to be involved with Walking Football Scotland in the last year and we look forward to another successful year ahead.”

Matt Ramsay, from Walking Football Scotland, said: “The partnership is a perfect fit for the demographics, ages and generations we’re looking to support.

“This partnership showcases what both CHSS and WFS can do and how we can use walking football as the vehicle for that.

“There are so many people within the sport who take it up because they’ve had significant events - be it heart attacks or strokes - and it’s the vehicle they use to get fitter. There have been other people who have been playing walking football and after they’ve been playing they’ve had heart attacks and other health issues but it’s because of their fitness through walking football it’s actually saved their life.

“The partnership has been great and it’s been an opportunity to highlight what both organisations can do.”

MSP Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, attended and played in the tournament.

Ms Todd said: “I was delighted to visit the Oriam to highlight how being physically active can help benefit your physical health and mental wellbeing.

“I believe in the power of sport and I have seen how walking football brings people together to create friendships, while helping to reduce the risk of serious illness.

“Our Heart Disease Action Plan and Stroke Improvement Plan sets out our vision of minimising preventable heart disease and strokes and ensuring timely and equitable access to life-saving treatment.

“Third sector organisations, such as CHSS, have been closely involved in the development of these plans and we look forward to continuing these partnerships.

“I would like to thank CHSS, Walking Football Scotland and Oriam for putting on the event today and highlighting that remaining active can make real improvements to the quality of life for people living with these conditions.”

Gillian Mackay, MSP for Central Scotland, also attended and played for CHSS on the day.

Ms Mackay said: “I’m delighted to see the work taking place between CHSS, WFS and Active Scotland, and was delighted to have taken part in this year’s walking football tournament.

"The benefits of walking football are huge, particularly for people who are older. As well as the many health benefits, we should not underestimate the big social benefits that come from getting together and taking part in sport.

"The growth in walking football over recent years has been really encouraging, and I hope it continues to go from strength to strength.”

Walking Football Scotland’s squad, which included former Rangers and Scotland player and the charity patron Gordon Smith, was victorious over Active Scotland in the final after a penalty shootout.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland supports the 1 in 5 people across Scotland who are living with chest, heart, stroke and long covid conditions to live life to the full. The charity provides support services and health advice directly to service users and in partnership with organisations including the NHS.

Anyone living with the effects of chest, heart and stroke conditions or long covid looking for advice and information can contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899, text NURSE to 66777 or email [email protected].

Its Community Healthcare Support Services are there for people at every stage of their condition.

CHSS provides a free advice line, organises peer support groups, offers health checks in local communities, and campaigns to improve policies and services.