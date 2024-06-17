Edinburgh is the UK’s best beauty and wellness hotspot, study reveals

By Tihana DrumevContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A recent study scoured the country to uncover the best beauty and wellness destinations.

A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail and massage locations listed on Treatwell compared to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.

The data revealed that in joint first place was Edinburgh and Salford. Both ranked highly when it came to their hair and nail offering, with Edinburgh coming out on top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both cities also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh also ranked high when it comes to nail salons as it came in as the second-best location in the UK to have your nails done.

Best beauty spots uncoveredBest beauty spots uncovered
Best beauty spots uncovered

Close behind in third place was Stockport, which came in first place for nails and joint first place for massage, along with Oldham. This place was only let down by the quality of hair establishments, ranking seventh overall for this beauty service.

The only other Scottish city that made the top 20 list was Glasgow that landed on fifth place overall.

Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness

Overall Beauty and wellness rank

Location

Hair rank

Nail rank

Massage rank

1

Salford

2

2

3

1

Edinburgh

1

2

4

3

Stockport

7

1

1

4

Oldham

7

4

1

5

Glasgow

5

6

5

6

Manchester

9

5

10

7

Luton

5

8

13

8

Birmingham

10

11

8

9

Liverpool

3

15

12

10

Warrington

16

9

6

11

Leeds

11

14

7

11

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

4

6

22

13

London

12

11

10

14

Bristol

18

9

9

15

Wakefield

13

13

17

16

Sunderland

14

18

19

17

Peterborough

15

21

20

18

Cardiff

29

16

14

19

Bradford

22

21

17

19

Bolton

17

28

15

19

Leicester

18

27

15

Edinburgh second best location for afro hair services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The research also analysed the catering to diversity from these locations too. Out of 35 cities looked at, only 20 have establishments offered Afro hair services.

The study looked at how many salons on Treatwell were offering Afro hair services in each location and then worked out the number of potential clients served based on ONS ethnic group data in the same areas. This was used in conjunction with the average rating to find the best locations in the UK for those with Afro hair.

Edinburgh came out as the second city overall with the fifth average rating for Afro hair services in the area, and the second best offering of establishments to ethnic group population.

Rank

Location

Afro hair to serve rank

Afro hair ranking rank

1

Oldham

5

1

2

Edinburgh

2

5

3

Gateshead

3

7

4

Salford

4

7

5

Stockport

1

13

5

Bournemouth

7

7

Related topics:EdinburghBeautyGlasgowSalfordCurrysOldham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.