Edinburgh is the UK’s best beauty and wellness hotspot, study reveals
A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail and massage locations listed on Treatwell compared to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.
The data revealed that in joint first place was Edinburgh and Salford. Both ranked highly when it came to their hair and nail offering, with Edinburgh coming out on top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both cities also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.
Edinburgh also ranked high when it comes to nail salons as it came in as the second-best location in the UK to have your nails done.
Close behind in third place was Stockport, which came in first place for nails and joint first place for massage, along with Oldham. This place was only let down by the quality of hair establishments, ranking seventh overall for this beauty service.
The only other Scottish city that made the top 20 list was Glasgow that landed on fifth place overall.
Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness
|
Overall Beauty and wellness rank
|
Location
|
Hair rank
|
Nail rank
|
Massage rank
|
1
|
Salford
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Edinburgh
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
Stockport
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Oldham
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
Glasgow
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
Manchester
|
9
|
5
|
10
|
7
|
Luton
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
8
|
Birmingham
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
9
|
Liverpool
|
3
|
15
|
12
|
10
|
Warrington
|
16
|
9
|
6
|
11
|
Leeds
|
11
|
14
|
7
|
11
|
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
|
4
|
6
|
22
|
13
|
London
|
12
|
11
|
10
|
14
|
Bristol
|
18
|
9
|
9
|
15
|
Wakefield
|
13
|
13
|
17
|
16
|
Sunderland
|
14
|
18
|
19
|
17
|
Peterborough
|
15
|
21
|
20
|
18
|
Cardiff
|
29
|
16
|
14
|
19
|
Bradford
|
22
|
21
|
17
|
19
|
Bolton
|
17
|
28
|
15
|
19
|
Leicester
|
18
|
27
|
15
Edinburgh second best location for afro hair services
The research also analysed the catering to diversity from these locations too. Out of 35 cities looked at, only 20 have establishments offered Afro hair services.
The study looked at how many salons on Treatwell were offering Afro hair services in each location and then worked out the number of potential clients served based on ONS ethnic group data in the same areas. This was used in conjunction with the average rating to find the best locations in the UK for those with Afro hair.
Edinburgh came out as the second city overall with the fifth average rating for Afro hair services in the area, and the second best offering of establishments to ethnic group population.
|
Rank
|
Location
|
Afro hair to serve rank
|
Afro hair ranking rank
|
1
|
Oldham
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
Edinburgh
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
Gateshead
|
3
|
7
|
4
|
Salford
|
4
|
7
|
5
|
Stockport
|
1
|
13
|
5
|
Bournemouth
|
7
|
7
