Edinburgh street revealed as one of the world's worst tourist traps

Forget Covent Garden and Stonehenge, the Royal Mile in Edinburgh Old Town has officially been named one of the worst tourist traps in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s Old Town is undeniably breathtaking, and at its heart lies the famed Royal Mile, an iconic stretch running a perfect Scottish mile, or 1.6 kilometers. Celebrated for its historic charm and architectural beauty, the Royal Mile has even earned accolades as one of the most stunning streets in the world. But behind its postcard-perfect appearance lies a different story.

According to a recent study by Nomad eSIM, which analyzed reviews on TripAdvisor, the Royal Mile was named as one of the worst tourist traps not only in the UK, but globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, particularly in August during the bustling Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the area becomes nearly impassable with crowds. Tourists pour in by the thousands, and what should be a cultural experience often feels more like an exhausting ordeal.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Reviewers didn’t mince words. One called the Royal Mile a “tourist trap of world-leading proportions,” while another said “ Stores are expensive and are there to scam tourists.” In total, the Royal Mile counts 539 reviews mentioning “tourist trap”, with visitors complaining about how it “looks run-down” and is “full of tacky stores”.

Erin Morhenn, travel expert at Nomad eSIM shares his advice for staying away from tourist traps and enjoying a stress-free holiday:

"Tourist traps often happen when a place stops being about the place itself and starts being about selling to visitors. Crowds grow, prices rise, and what made it special fades away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it’s best to just go a few blocks away and see where the locals go. Avoid the spots with big signs and pushy sellers and instead, look for places that feel a little quieter, and less busy.

"Visiting outside the busy season helps too; things slow down, and you get a better feel for the place. And don’t be afraid to ask someone who lives there. People usually love to share their favorite hidden spots.”