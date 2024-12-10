Edinburgh volunteers recognised with award for outstanding commitment to Cadets

Ten Cadet Force adult volunteers from across the Lowlands of Scotland have received a prestigious award from the young people they work with for their contribution to the Cadet Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past five years, the Cadet Adult Recognition Awards (CARAs) has sought to acknowledge the dedication and selflessness of the Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs) who give their time and talents to help young people aged 12-18 develop new skills, prepare for adult life and make friendships that can last a lifetime.

Three Edinburgh locals were awarded the highly coveted award:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Stevenson, 32 Platoon Prestonpans Detachment, Army Cadet Force Company Sergeant Major Holmes, 29 Platoon Whitburn Detachment, Army Cadet Force Probationary Petty Officer Graham, Edinburgh Trinity Sea Cadets, Sea Cadet Corps

Probationary Petty Officer Graham, Edinburgh Trinity Sea Cadets, Sea Cadet Corps

On winning a CARA, Stevenson said: ‘When I got the phone call to say I had won I started tearing up, to be recognised in this manner fills my heart with joy. I believe in the Army Cadet Force ethos - inspire to achieve - and I believe in the power of the Cadets for young people. I would like to thank my Cadets, this award goes out to every Cadet in our Battalion.’

Overwhelmed by the achievement, Holmes exclaimed: ‘This is so close to my heart and I’m so thankful for it as it came from the Cadets and they’ve taken time out of their lives to do the nomination; for that I will be extremely grateful forever.

‘I’ve been in the Cadet Forces for ten years and it never ceases to amaze me the satisfaction you get from a Cadet coming in age twelve, leaving age eighteen, being a confident and outgoing young person. It helps them if they want to go into the military, or go on to study at college or university. It gives them vital life skills. I love that they’ve paid it back to me, that they’ve recognised the time I’ve put into developing them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a volunteer with the Sea Cadets in Edinburgh was also thrilled to receive the award, explaining: ‘It’s wonderful to think the Cadets think so highly of me. The Cadets mean everything to me, they make the unit, all the different characters that come here, and they make it a great place to come. Thinking that I can teach them in some way is very rewarding indeed.’

Company Sergeant Major Holmes, 29 Platoon Whitburn Detachment, Army Cadet Force

All nominations for the CARAs are submitted by Cadet members of the Army Cadet Force, Sea Cadet Corps and Air Training Corps. Now in its fifth year, the CARAs 2024 received a record number of nominations, highlighting the immense admiration the Cadets have for their adult instructors.

Lowland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) has been running the CARAs annually since 2020, and hosted an online award ceremony on its YouTube channel on Friday, December 6.

Each of the winning CFAVs gave a moving acceptance speech, thanking the Cadets for taking the time to nominate them and showing appreciation for all the work they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Johnston, Lowland RFCA Head of Communications said: "Focused on developing and prospering the next generation, CFAVs work tirelessly to deliver fun and helpful training for Cadets. Year after year, these volunteers selflessly support and engage these young people.

Sergeant Stevenson, 32 Platoon Prestonpans Detachment, Army Cadet Force

"Whilst the CFAVs provide fun, challenge and adventure, they also help the Cadets to bolster their CVs and to prepare them for life after Cadets and school. Well done to all of this year’s winners, you clearly mean alot to your Cadets and are making a real difference to their lives."

As well as receiving a prestigious CARAs certificate, each winner was also presented with a gift voucher sponsored by a local business. This gives Lowland organisations an opportunity to show support for the hard-working adult volunteers, some of whom are members of their own workforces.

Full list of 2024 CARAs winners:

Sea Cadets East - Probationary Petty Officer Graham, Edinburgh Trinity Sea CadetsSea Cadets West - Company Sergeant Major Riley, Royal Marines Cadets Northern AreaAir Cadets East - Flying Officer Chelsea-Louise Rennie, 2535 (Livingston) Air CadetsAir Cadets West - Frances Paton, 1138 (Ardrossan) Air CadetsGlasgow & Lanarkshire - Sergeant Grierson, 3 Platoon (RSB) NewmainsGlasgow & Lanarkshire Runner Up - Sergeant Martin, 3 Troop Airdrie Royal EngineersWest Lowland - Staff Sergeant Fitzsimmons, Paisley DetachmentWest Lowland Runner Up - Colour Sergeant Halliday, Lockerbie DetachmentLothian & Borders - Sergeant Stevenson, 32 Platoon Prestonpans DetachmentLothian & Borders Runner Up - Company Sergeant Holmes, 29 Platoon Whitburn DetachmentTo find out more about becoming a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer and all the possibilities on offer, get in touch with your local Cadet unit.