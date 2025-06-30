Get fit this festival season with Edinburgh Leisure's Summer Pass

Available from July 1 – August 31, the four-week pass offers unlimited access to over 50 venues across the city for just £49 for adults and £35 for young adults (16–24 years). Everyone who purchases a Summer Pass will be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win a one-year free Full Fitness membership.

Whether you're a festival-goer looking to stay energised, a student home for the holidays, or a worker wanting to stay active during the summer months, the Summer Pass gives you access to:

• 17 state-of-the-art gyms

• 12 swimming pools

Get Fit This Summer with Edinburgh Leisure's Summer Pass

• 750+ fitness classes and 250+ gym-based classes weekly

• Evolve at Meadowbank – their cutting-edge hybrid gym

• Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena at Ratho

Why choose Edinburgh Leisure this summer?

Here are five standout reasons to grab your Summer Pass:

1. Climb High at Ratho

Experience the thrill of Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena, with a 28m high main wall, the latest state of the art bouldering facilities, auto-belays, and expert coaching for all levels.

2. Swim in Style

Dive into history with five beautifully restored Victorian pools at Glenogle, Portobello, Dalry, Leith Victoria, and Warrender – where natural light meets timeless charm.

3. Get Social with Sport

From Pickleball to Walking Netball, their Adult Social Sport sessions are perfect for making friends and staying active, no matter your skill level.

4. Train Like a Pro at Evolve Meadowbank

Access their Hybrid Gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club with specialised equipment and classes – all included in your pass.

5. Low-Intensity Classes

Prefer a gentler pace? Choose from seated cardio, yoga, strength, and active dance classes at 11 venues across the city.

Ready to make this your fittest summer yet? Visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/membership/summer-pass to find out more and sign up.