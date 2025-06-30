Get fit this festival season with Edinburgh Leisure's Summer Pass
Whether you're a festival-goer looking to stay energised, a student home for the holidays, or a worker wanting to stay active during the summer months, the Summer Pass gives you access to:
• 17 state-of-the-art gyms
• 12 swimming pools
• 750+ fitness classes and 250+ gym-based classes weekly
• Evolve at Meadowbank – their cutting-edge hybrid gym
• Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena at Ratho
Why choose Edinburgh Leisure this summer?
Here are five standout reasons to grab your Summer Pass:
1. Climb High at Ratho
Experience the thrill of Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena, with a 28m high main wall, the latest state of the art bouldering facilities, auto-belays, and expert coaching for all levels.
2. Swim in Style
Dive into history with five beautifully restored Victorian pools at Glenogle, Portobello, Dalry, Leith Victoria, and Warrender – where natural light meets timeless charm.
3. Get Social with Sport
From Pickleball to Walking Netball, their Adult Social Sport sessions are perfect for making friends and staying active, no matter your skill level.
4. Train Like a Pro at Evolve Meadowbank
Access their Hybrid Gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club with specialised equipment and classes – all included in your pass.
5. Low-Intensity Classes
Prefer a gentler pace? Choose from seated cardio, yoga, strength, and active dance classes at 11 venues across the city.
Ready to make this your fittest summer yet? Visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/membership/summer-pass to find out more and sign up.