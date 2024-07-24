'It’s important to remember how to be normal again' says young person with bone marrow failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young person from North Berwick has enjoyed a transformational four-day sailing adventure with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Largs. She describes the ‘joyful experiences’ and feeling of ‘being free’.

There are a few final spaces available for young people from across East Lothian to get on board with the charity this summer.

Last week, Abby Ireland, 22, who was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare bone marrow failure treated like cancer, set sail with the charity to help her track her progress and meet new people with similar experiences.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Abby with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Abby said: “My condition is very much long term. I’m still monitored very closely and constantly, so it still affects my life a lot, literally every day.

“It’s really important to remember how to be normal again, even though my life isn’t normal, and everything is quite uncertain. It can be difficult at times but being around people that have been through it or similar experiences, it’s really important for getting your confidence back up and being able to be to be active as well.

“For example, I was stuck in a bed for a long time. Being able to be up and about, I’m so grateful for that. At the same time, I napped twice both days, but I’m allowed to do that because everyone gets it, and you can do what you need to do for you.”

Cancer can have a big impact on a young person’s mental wellbeing beyond treatment, and what happens afterwards can often be as difficult as treatment itself - if not even more so. This is not understood or talked about as much as it should be, leading young people to feel like they are the only one finding life after cancer just as hard.

Once their treatment has finished, they are often left with fewer friends and struggle with relationships, their education suffers, they miss out on work experience, and they develop body image issues. Late effects of being diagnosed young include infertility, extreme fatigue, osteoporosis, thyroid problems, and hearing or vision loss.

Adjusting to this ‘new normal’ can be extremely difficult, which is why when treatment ends, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s work begins.

Through the charity’s sailing and outdoor adventures, young people gain a new sense of purpose and self-worth, rediscover their independence, and feel optimistic about what comes next in life. They realise what they are capable of, stop feeling like ‘the only one’, and their mental wellbeing improves.

They start to re-establish their purpose and place in the world and believe in a brighter future.

Reflecting on the experience, she added: “It’s back to having a laugh, having joyful experiences, being normal. So much of life is this thing you’ve always got to worry about in the back of your mind. You can’t plan the next week or you’re thinking about your next hospital appointment, whereas on trips like this, you can just play games and have fun.”

Founder and Patron of the charity, Dame Ellen MacArthur, said: “We see it time and time again. Young people arrive anxious and isolated. But they leave feeling part of something, accepted, independent, and optimistic.

“We are only able to support as many young people as we do thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Because of them, thousands of young lives have been transformed after cancer through life-changing sailing and outdoor activity adventures.

“This summer we will welcome hundreds of young people from right across the UK who need post-treatment support. We will be there for them and they will believe in a brighter future.”